Essex County man admits role in armed carjacking

NEWARK, NJ — Jared Walker, 24, of Newark, has admitted his role in a carjacking in which a firearm was brandished, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Aug. 3.

Walker pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to a three-count indictment charging him with carjacking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Walker remains detained pending sentencing.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Jan. 6, 2020, the driver of a 2008 Ford E-350 van was carjacked at gunpoint in Newark. Walker approached the van, which was parked in Newark, and drove it away while the victim was still inside. Walker brandished a firearm during the carjacking. The victim ultimately escaped from the vehicle, and Walker was apprehended a short time later. When law enforcement recovered the gun, officers discovered that it was loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition. In 2015 in New Jersey Superior Court, Walker had been convicted of unlawful possession — a felony offense — and is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The carjacking charge carries a maximum potential sentence of 15 years in prison. The charge of possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony offense carries a maximum potential sentence of 10 years in prison. The brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence charge carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of seven years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, which must run consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed on the other charges. Each of the charged offenses also carries a maximum potential fine of $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14.