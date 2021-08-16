Essex County prosecutor investigates officer-involved shooting

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a nonfatal police-involved shooting that occurred during the overnight hours on Pulaski Street in Newark, according to an Aug. 13 press release from the ECPO.

The preliminary investigation indicates an off-duty corrections officer discharged his weapon after a patron at a bar pulled a weapon on an employee and discharged the weapon. The incident occurred outside the bar.

Four people sustained what appear to be non–life-threatening gunshot wounds: the employee, an innocent bystander, the suspect and the corrections officer. All four are being treated at University Hospital in Newark.

The investigation is active and ongoing. At this point, no one has been charged.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.