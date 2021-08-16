36-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Tony Madison, 36, of Newark, according to an Aug. 16 press release from the ECPO.

On Sunday, Aug. 15, Newark police responded to the 700 block of S. 18th Street on a report of a shooting. Following additional investigative steps, they later found the victim in a vehicle in the 400 block of Avon Avenue with fatal injuries. Madison was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:23 p.m. Another male victim was also shot but sustained non–life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.