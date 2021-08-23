27-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Antonio McCrimmon, 27, of Newark, according to an Aug. 17 press release from the ECPO.

On Monday, Aug. 16, at approximately 7:53 p.m., Newark police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Central Avenue and South 9th Street. Police found the victim in the street and he was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 8:07 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.