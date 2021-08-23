Three charged with firearm, drug offenses in Orange, East Orange and Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Three Essex County men have been charged in connection with possessing five firearms, and distributing, as well as possessing with the intent to distribute, controlled dangerous substances in Orange, East Orange and Newark, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Aug. 20.

Myron Fulton, 29, of East Orange, is charged by complaint with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Joshua Baltimore, aka “Ab,” 29, of Newark, and Azmar Carter, aka “Bizzy,” 29, of East Orange, are each charged by complaint with distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Carter is also charged with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin. Fulton appeared by videoconference Aug. 20 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer and was released on $100,000 bond. Carter and Baltimore appeared by videoconference on Aug. 18 before Hammer and were detained.

The “135 Piru” set of the Bloods street gang — of which Fulton, Baltimore and Carter are self-admitted members, according to the release — operates primarily around Orange and distributes a large quantity of narcotics throughout Essex County.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on June 30, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Fulton’s car and recovered a firearm and a high-capacity magazine that contained 33 rounds of ammunition. Fulton is not permitted to possess a firearm and ammunition based on prior convictions for firearm possession and aggravated assault.

On Aug. 18, during lawful searches of their respective residences and cars, law enforcement officers recovered the following items: a loaded 9 mm pistol; a loaded .40-caliber pistol; a Draco AK47 pistol and 48 rounds of associated ammunition; a loaded Smith & Wesson AR pistol and 27 rounds of associated ammunition; 479 grams of suspected heroin; 16.4 grams of suspected cocaine base; and $18,632 in cash.

The count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition carries a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison. The narcotics counts carry a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of 40 years in prison and a fine of $2 million. The counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime carry a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, which must run consecutively to any other sentence imposed, and a maximum potential penalty of life in prison. Each firearm count carries a maximum fine of $250,000.

The charges and allegations against the defendants are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.