Newark man admits possessing firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

NEWARK, NJ — D’Sean Roper, 27, of Newark, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty to an information charging him with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Aug. 24.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Jan. 18, Newark Police Department officers observed a large group of people in front of a house on Fairmount Avenue in Newark. An officer saw what appeared to be the black handle of a gun protruding from Roper’s waistband. Officers approached Roper and saw the outline of the object in his pants that appeared to be a gun. He was found to have a Hi-Point 9 mm handgun loaded with eight rounds of 9 mm ammunition, as well as five bricks of heroin.

The count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime carries a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, which must run consecutively to any other sentence imposed, a maximum potential penalty of life in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000.