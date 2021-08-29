34-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Michael Rutledge, 34, of Newark, according to an Aug. 25 press release from the ECPO.

On Monday, Aug. 23, just before 9 p.m., Newark police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Spruce Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The police discovered Rutledge laying on the sidewalk; he was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:27 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.