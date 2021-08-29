Reward offered for information in Irvington double homicide of Rahway brothers

IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Aug. 26 that Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murders of Malik A. McCallister, 38, and Tarik R. Barnes, 42, brothers who lived together in Rahway.

The two brothers were shot on Sunday, July 4, on Montrose Terrace in Irvington at around midnight. McCallister was pronounced dead at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, July 5. Barnes was pronounced dead at 2:09 a.m. the same day at University Hospital in Newark.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.