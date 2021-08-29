Essex County man charged with shooting two people

NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County man with a previous felony was arrested Aug. 26 on charges related to the shooting of two people in a housing complex, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Aug. 26.

Ramad Moultrie, 19, of Newark, is charged by complaint with unlawful possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andre M. Espinosa in Newark federal court and was detained.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Aug. 2, members of the Newark Police Department responded to multiple shootings at the Grace West Manor Complex on Irvine Turner Boulevard, where they located two victims with gunshot wounds. Surveillance video recorded Moultrie waving members of a crowd, including small children, out of his way before firing a handgun toward the two victims. Three .45-caliber Auto casings were recovered from the area where Moultrie reportedly discharged the firearm. A .45-caliber handgun and a quantity of heroin were recovered when Moultrie was arrested at his residence.

Moultrie has been convicted twice in the state of New Jersey for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and once for possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

The felon in possession of ammunition charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The charge and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law.