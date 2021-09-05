Postal employees from Newark, Irvington charged with fraud

NEWARK, NJ — Two New Jersey postal employees were arrested Sept. 1 for their alleged roles in a fraud committed in connection with unemployment insurance benefits, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Sept. 1.

Khaori Monroe, 28, of Newark, and Ross Clayton, 30, of Irvington, are each charged by complaint with one count of wire fraud.

According to the complaints, Monroe and Clayton each took mail relating to unemployment insurance benefits, including debit cards, from a U.S. Postal Service location in New Jersey and used that mail to obtain benefits — funded by the CARES Act — to which they were not entitled.

The charge of wire fraud is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross profits or gross loss, whichever is greater.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaints are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law.