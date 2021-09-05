17-year-old shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Khalif Harrington, of Newark, according to an Aug. 31 press release.

On Monday, Aug. 31, Newark police officers went to the area of South Orange Avenue and Ashland Street in Newark on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered the victim in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at 9:46 p.m. at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.