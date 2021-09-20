Reward issued for information regarding murder of Maplewood grandmother

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Sept. 15 that Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Deborah Burton, a 62-year-old grandmother from Maplewood, who was fatally shot four years ago.

Burton was shot in Newark on March 13, 2017, at approximately 1:15 p.m. in the 40 block of 3rd Street. Burton was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where she was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m.

On March 14, 2017, the victim’s vehicle, a silver Chevy Cruze was recovered in the 50 block of North 7th Street in Newark.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.