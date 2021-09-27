Orange man charged in fatal pedestrian incident in Orange

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a fatal pedestrian incident, according to a Sept. 23 press release.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Orange resident Donald Banks, 65, was struck and killed in the driveway of his Pierson Street home. The preliminary investigation indicates that Banks was hit while standing in the driveway by Chadane Bailey, 26, also of Orange. It is alleged that Bailey was pulling into the driveway when he hit Banks. The victim was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 12:53 a.m.

Bailey, the driver, remained at the scene. He has been charged with causing death while on a suspended license and possession of cocaine. The charges are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.