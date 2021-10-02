20-year-old shot to death on Central Avenue in Orange

ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Orange Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of Siam Neblett, 20, of Orange, according to a Sept. 29 press release from the ECPO.

On Monday, Sept. 27, Neblett was shot on the 400 block of Central Avenue in Orange. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 5:31 p.m.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.