Newark man sentenced to 65 months in prison for selling crack

NEWARK, NJ — Nasir Williams, 24, of Newark, was sentenced to 65 months in prison for distributing and conspiring with others to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine base, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Sept. 28.

Williams previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Court Judge John Michael Vazquez to an information charging him with one count each of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine case and distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base. Vazquez imposed the sentence Sept. 28 in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, through numerous controlled purchases of narcotics, consensually recorded telephone calls and text messages, physical surveillance, and the analysis of telephone records, law enforcement officers determined that numerous individuals, including Williams, conspired to distribute and did actually distribute narcotics, including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and cocaine base, in and around Stephen Crane Village, a public housing village in Newark, from at least February 2019 through February 2020. On Jan. 15, 2020, in Stephen Crane Village, Williams sold approximately 31 grams of cocaine base to an individual while under surveillance by law enforcement.

In addition to the prison term, Vazquez sentenced Williams to four years of supervised release.