22-year-old Pennsylvania man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Khalil Mosby, 22, of Scranton, Pa., according to an Oct. 2 press release from the ECPO.

On Friday, Oct. 1, at approximately 5:11 p.m., Newark patrol officers were dispatched to Georgia King Village in Newark on a report of shots fired and officers found Mosby at the scene. The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:41 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.