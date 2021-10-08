East Orange man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Jamil Williams, 31, of East Orange, according to an Oct. 7 press release from the ECPO.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, just after 8 p.m., Newark police officers responded to Alexander Street on a report of a shooting. They discovered Williams in a car and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:42 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.