Law enforcement investigates shooting death of Newark man

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Dawoo A. Goff, 31, of Newark, according to an Oct. 7 press release from the ECPO.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, Newark police responded to the 200 block of South 6th Street and discovered the victim. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.