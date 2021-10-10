Inmate and his sister indicted for smuggling drugs, phones into prison

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced Oct. 5 that an inmate and his sister have been indicted by a state grand jury for conspiring to smuggle contraband — including synthetic cannabinoid, or “K2,” and mini-cellular telephones — into Northern State Prison in Newark, where the inmate allegedly distributed the contraband to other inmates.

The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability obtained an indictment on Oct. 4 charging James Todd, 30, aka “NuNu,” and his sister, Hassanah Todd, 32, both of Newark, with the following criminal offenses in the second degree: conspiracy; official misconduct; bribery in official and political matters; offer of unlawful benefits to a public servant for official action; possession of a synthetic cannabinoid with intent to distribute; and attempt to provide an electronic communication device to a state inmate. They were also charged with possession of a synthetic cannabinoid with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school in the third degree.

James Todd was formerly an inmate at Northern State Prison, and is currently an inmate at South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton. The indictment is the result of an investigation by the OPIA Corruption Bureau and New Jersey Department of Corrections Special Investigations Division.

It is alleged that the siblings conspired with a former correctional police officer at Northern State Prison, who previously pleaded guilty, paying him to smuggle contraband into the prison for them, including synthetic cannabinoid and mini-cellular telephones. It is alleged that the correctional police officer brought the contraband into the prison and delivered it to James Todd, who distributed it to other inmates.

“The smuggling of illegal drugs and communication devices to inmates poses a serious threat to security in our state prisons,” Bruck said. “We’re committed to working with the Department of Corrections to maintain safety in our prisons through prosecutions like this one involving Northern State Prison and our recent indictment of an alleged gang-related ‘hit squad’ committing brutal assaults in New Jersey State Prison in Trenton.”

Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000, while third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

The charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty in a court of law.