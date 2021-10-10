42-year-old Newark woman killed in hit-and-run incident

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal motor vehicle incident that resulted in the death of Bessie R. Leake, 42, of Newark, according to an Oct. 8 press release from the ECPO.

The preliminary investigation indicates that on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at approximately 6:36 p.m., the victim was struck on the 300 block of 6th Avenue in the city of Newark by a car traveling at a high rate of speed. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:59 p.m. The driver of the Infiniti Q50 hit a parked car and fled the scene, but was later apprehended.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.