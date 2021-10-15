30-year-old man dies from gunshot wound in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of James Hall, 30, of Newark, according to an Oct. 13 press release from the ECPO.

On Friday, Oct. 8, Hall suffered a gunshot wound in an apartment building on Keer Avenue in Newark. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:25 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.