Watchung man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Louis Brown, 41, of Watchung, according to an Oct. 22 press release from the ECPO.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, Newark police responded to a report of shots fired around Grumman and Maple avenues in Newark. When they arrived, they found the victim in his car suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:56 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.