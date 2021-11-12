Roselle man sentenced to prison for carjacking Uber driver in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Rakeem McNair, 22, of Roselle, has been sentenced to 85 months in prison for his role in a Newark carjacking in which a firearm was brandished, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig announced Nov. 10.

McNair previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo to an information charging him with one count of carjacking and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of the carjacking. Raquin Tanner, 26, of Newark, pleaded guilty on March 10, 2021, to one count of aiding and abetting the carjacking and was sentenced on July 26 to 78 months in prison.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Aug. 13, 2019, the victim parked her car, which she used for her work as an Uber driver, on Summer Avenue in Newark. At approximately 11 p.m., the victim was sitting in the driver’s seat when three males approached her car.

Video surveillance from the scene showed that Tanner walked with the other two males around the corner. As they neared the victim’s car, Tanner spoke to the other two, then went ahead of them, looked into the passenger seat of the car and, upon seeing the lone female driver, signaled the other two males to begin the carjacking.

One of the other males pointed a firearm through the driver-side window, opened the door and attempted to physically remove the victim from the car. A struggle ensued, and McNair went around the car to aid his conspirator in dragging the victim from the car. McNair and the unidentified male threw the victim violently to the ground and drove away with the vehicle.

In addition to the prison term, McNair was sentenced to three years of supervised release.