Newark man sentenced to prison for illegal possession of machine gun

NEWARK, NJ — Anthony Reynolds, 28, of Newark, was sentenced to 41 months in prison for illegal possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an unregistered firearm, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Nov. 10. Reynolds previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti, who imposed the sentence Nov. 10.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on May 2, 2020, while on patrol near Summer Avenue and May Street, Newark police officers saw Reynolds remove a .40-caliber Glock handgun from his waistband and place it underneath a parked vehicle. The gun was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition and was fitted with a “Glock Switch,” which effectively converted it into a machine gun. The machine gun was not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, as required by law. Reynolds was previously convicted in federal court in the district of New Jersey of carjacking, an offense punishable by more than one year’s imprisonment.

In addition to the prison term, Martinotti sentenced Reynolds to three years of supervised release.