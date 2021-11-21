East Orange man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the death of Michael Brown, 63, of East Orange, according to a Nov. 19 press release from the ECPO.

On Nov. 17 at approximately 12:22 a.m., Newark police were dispatched to the 500 block of Orange Street in Newark. When they arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.