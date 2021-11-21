17-year-old shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the death of Altamir Mayweather, 17, of Newark, according to a Nov. 19 press release from the ECPO.

On Nov. 16, Newark police were dispatched to the Oscar Miles Housing Complex in the 100 block of Court Street. When they arrived, they discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to University Hospital. Mayweather was pronounced dead at 3:38 p.m. on Nov. 17. The other victim survived; his name is not being released at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.