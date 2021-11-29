Newark felon admits possessing firearm and ammunition

NEWARK, NJ — Bilal Ward, 29, of Newark, who has a prior felony conviction, has admitted illegally possessing a loaded handgun and a magazine, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Nov. 23. Ward pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini in Newark federal court on Nov. 23 to an information charging him with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Sept. 26, 2020, pursuant to a lawful search of Ward’s car in Newark, law enforcement officers recovered a 9 mm Taurus handgun, loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, a magazine loaded with nine rounds of ammunition and a bag of marijuana. Ward had previously been convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for April 7, 2022.