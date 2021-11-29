17-year-old shot to death Quitman Street in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the death of 17-year-old Yashawn A. Hansen, of Newark, according to a Nov. 22 press release from the ECPO.

On Nov. 16, Newark police responded to Quitman Street in Newark on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered Hansen and another male in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to University Hospital. Hansen succumbed to his injuries and, on Friday, Nov. 19, he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.