Four teens shot in Newark, 17-year-old dies from injuries

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a quadruple shooting that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Djiba Kaba and non–life-threatening injuries to three other teenagers — another male and two females — who were also shot, according to a Nov. 28 press release from the ECPO.

The incident occurred on the 900 block of Bergen Street.

The preliminary investigation indicates that men in another vehicle opened fire Saturday, Nov. 27, at approximately 9 p.m., hitting Kaba and the other victims. Kaba, a Newark resident, was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:41 p.m. The other victims were also taken to University Hospital.

At this time no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.