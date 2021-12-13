Two NJ men admit to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it

NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County man and a Hudson County man admitted possessing with intent to distribute more than 1 kilogram of fentanyl, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Dec. 6.

Coco Latre, 32, of Belleville, pleaded guilty Dec. 6 before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty to an information charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 1 kilogram of fentanyl. Bryant Agurto, 33, of Hoboken, pleaded guilty by videoconference before McNulty on Nov. 10 to an information with the same charge.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on March 5, Agurto traveled from Hoboken to Latre’s residence in Belleville to retrieve fentanyl that had been packaged by Latre. After Agurto left Latre’s residence, law enforcement officers conducted a motor vehicle stop of Agurto’s car and found the package of fentanyl. Shortly thereafter, law enforcement officers searched Latre’s residence and recovered more fentanyl, seizing a total of 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl from the car and residence.

The offense to which Agurto and Latre pleaded guilty carries a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison, a maximum penalty of life in prison and a fine of $10 million. Sentencing for Latre is scheduled for April 12, 2022, and sentencing for Agurto is scheduled for March 23, 2022.