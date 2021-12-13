Two Newark men admit roles in drug-trafficking organization

NEWARK, NJ — Two Newark men have admitted their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy based in Newark, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Dec. 10.

Rahim Jackson pleaded guilty by videoconference on Dec. 10 before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin. Arthur Hardy pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 before Martinotti in Newark federal court to an information charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession of heroin.

According to the documents filed in this case and statements made in court, the G-Shine set of the Bloods street gang operates at Newark’s Broadway Townhomes, a residential neighborhood a short distance from two elementary schools and a high school. The organization’s leaders obtained their supply of narcotics, including heroin and fentanyl, from Jackson and Hardy, who delivered the narcotics either personally or through drug runners. The investigation revealed that, on numerous occasions, large narcotics deliveries took place in or around the Rotunda Recreation and Wellness Center on Clifton Avenue, where Jackson was employed and where Hardy was the director. These individuals also used the center to stash narcotics and narcotics proceeds.

The count to which Jackson pleaded guilty is punishable by a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison. The counts to which Hardy pleaded guilty are punishable by a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison. Jackson’s sentencing is scheduled for April 18, 2022, and Hardy’s sentencing is scheduled for April 14, 2022.