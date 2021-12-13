44-year-old Irvington man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Cornell Daniels, 44, of Irvington, according to a Dec. 13 press release from the ECPO.

On Sunday, Dec. 12, there were reports of gunshots fired on Stuyvesant Avenue in Newark at around 1:30 a.m. When Newark police officers arrived, they discovered Daniels’ body outside in the area of Rockland Terrace and Stuyvesant Avenue. The victim was transported to University Hospital in Newark where he was pronounced dead at 2:01 a.m.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.