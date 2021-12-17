Eleven people charged in fentanyl and crack-cocaine conspiracy

NEWARK, NJ — Eleven people have been charged for their respective roles in a fentanyl and crack-cocaine distribution organization that sold large quantities of controlled substances in the area of Brookdale Avenue and Abinger Place in Newark, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Dec. 15.

Leon Clark, aka “Dino,” 40; Abdul Price, aka “Ab” and “Dred,” 43; Elijawan White, aka “Eli,” 33; Janice Anderson, 53; Sherriff Simpson, 38; Kesean Holley, aka “Jack,” 29; Terrance Brown, aka “B-Love,” 42; Corey Ewings, 38; Elijah Robinson, aka “Horse,” 40; Barry Jordan Jr., 48; and Frazier Burton, 46, all of Newark, each were charged by superseding complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 280 grams or more of crack-cocaine.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, the defendants ran an open-air narcotics market in the area of Brookdale Avenue and Abinger Place. For several months, law enforcement officials conducted extensive surveillance of the area, conducted numerous controlled purchases of narcotics and analyzed telephone records, all of which demonstrated extensive interactions among Clark, Price, White, Anderson, Simpson, Holley, Brown, Ewings, Robinson and Jordan. The investigation likewise revealed that Burton was a primary supplier of heroin and fentanyl to the drug-trafficking organization. At the time of his arrest on Dec. 15, Burton was reportedly in possession of approximately 100 bricks of suspected heroin and fentanyl branded with stamps that matched prior sales from the drug-trafficking organization.

The count with which the defendants are charged carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum sentence of life in prison and a maximum fine of $10 million.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaints are merely accusations, and the defendants are considered innocent unless and until proved guilty.