Crime Stoppers reward offered in murder case

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino and Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura announced Sept. 14 that the Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Steven Damon, 47, of Newark.

Damon is wanted for the murder of his wife, Tanya Morris, 46, also of Newark.

Morris was fatally stabbed on Friday, Aug. 4, at 8 a.m. at her home on Sylvan Avenue in Newark. Morris was pronounced dead at the scene about 40 minutes later.

Damon allegedly fled the scene but he has been charged with murder and weapons offenses.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.