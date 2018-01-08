Two men slain in Orange double homicide

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a double homicide in Orange.

On Monday, Jan. 1, at approximately 7 p.m., police responded to a call of shot fired. Two men were discovered in the 100 block of Taylor Street in Orange suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Randall Price, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:44 p.m. The second victim, Rodney Chery, 41, was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he underwent surgery. He later died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m. Both men are residents of Orange.

The investigation is active an ongoing. No other information is available.