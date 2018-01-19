Three sentenced in Short Hills carjacking murder case

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino announced Jan. 18 that three of the men responsible for the carjacking and murder of Dustin Friedland, the 30-year-old Hoboken lawyer killed leaving The Mall at Short Hills, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms by Superior Court Judge Michael L. Ravin.

“These sentencings end the legal process. We hope this will allow the family to begin the process of healing after this unspeakable tragedy,” Laurino said.

Assistant Prosecutor Brian C. Matthews, who handled the case, said that on Dec. 15, 2013, Friedland and his wife were in the mall parking garage getting into their Range Rover when they were approached by two men. Friedland was pistol whipped and shot by Hanif Thompson, who took the couple’s car.

“The medical examiner was quite clear. He took the butt of the gun and rendered Dustin Friedland helpless. Yet still Thompson shot him in the head,” Matthews said as he argued in court that Thompson continued to show no remorse.

The shooter, Thompson, 33, of Irvington was sentenced to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison without possibility of parole after pleading guilty to felony murder.

Co-defendants Karif Ford, 36, and Kevin Roberts, 37, both of Newark, were sentenced to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison. Both must serve 17 years before they are eligible for parole. Roberts and Ford pleaded guilty to first-degree carjacking. Roberts was with Thompson as they approached the Friedlands.

A fourth defendant, Basim Henry, 36, of South Orange went to trial and was found guilty of murder, felony murder, carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. Henry, the getaway driver, was previously sentenced to life plus 10 years.