F.A.T. arrests wanted aggravated assault suspect

NEWARK, NJ — Members of the Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Joseph Hawkins, 44, of Newark, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, who was wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred on Monday, Jan. 15.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., police responded to an East Ward residence on a call that a man had pointed a gun at a woman who he knows and threatened to kill her.

Detectives developed sufficient evidence to identify Hawkins as a suspect and secured a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of a child.

F.A.T. members arrested Hawkins without incident.