Arson detectives arrest Newark man charged in garden street fire

NEWARK, NJ — Luis Rodriguez-Cruz, 24, of Newark, was arrested by police because he was wanted for questioning regarding a two-alarm fire at 14 Garden St. on Saturday, Jan. 13.

At approximately 10:10 a.m., some 60 Newark firefighters responded to the scene, involving a fire on the second and third floors of the three-story, vacant commercial building. Three firefighters were transported to University Hospital, to be treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. The fire was put under control at 1:29 p.m.

Arson detectives developed sufficient evidence to identify Rodriguez-Cruz as a suspect in this incident. He was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 17, without incident. Rodriguez-Cruz is charged with arson, unlicensed entry of a structure and criminal mischief.

Rodriguez-Cruz is also charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief in a separate incident that also occurred on Saturday, Jan. 13. Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police responded to a Camp Street residence, near Mulberry Street, on a burglary call. An apartment was broken into and cash and electronics were stolen. Robbery detectives were able to identify Rodriguez-Cruz as a suspect in this incident.