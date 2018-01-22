Three sentenced in Short Hills carjacking murder case

NEWARK, NJ — Three of the men responsible for the carjacking and murder of Dustin Friedland, the 30-year-old Hoboken lawyer killed leaving The Mall at Short Hills, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms on Thursday, Jan. 18, by Superior Court Judge Michael L. Ravin.

“These sentencings end the legal process. We hope this will allow the family to begin the process of healing after this unspeakable tragedy, ’’ said acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino.

The shooter, Hanif Thompson, 33, of Irvington, was sentenced to 30 years in New Jersey state prison without possibility of parole, after pleading guilty to felony murder. Co-defendants Karif Ford, 36, and Kevin Roberts, 37, both of Newark, were sentenced to 20 years in New Jersey state prison.

Both must serve 17 years before they are eligible for parole. Roberts and Ford pleaded guilty to first-degree carjacking. Roberts was with Thompson as they approached the Friedlands.

Assistant Prosecutor Brian C. Matthews, who handled the case, said on Dec. 15, 2013, Friedland and his wife were in The Mall parking garage, getting into their Range Rover, when they were approached by two men. Friedland was pistol whipped and shot by Thompson, who took the couple’s car.

“The medical examiner was quite clear. He took the butt of the gun and rendered Dustin Friedland helpless. Yet still Thompson shot him in the head,’’ said Matthews, as he argued in court that Thompson continued to show no remorse.

A fourth defendant, Basim Henry, 36, of South Orange, went to trial and was found guilty of murder, felony murder, carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. Henry, the getaway driver, was sentenced to life plus 10 years.