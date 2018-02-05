Four guns, three arrests, cash and drugs confiscated

NEWARK, NJ — Police seized four guns, including an assault weapon, during the execution of a series of search warrants on the evening of Friday, Feb. 2.

Detectives of the Newark Police Division’s Narcotics Unit and officers from the New Jersey State Police Entry Unit executed search warrants at three locations on Mapes Avenue, following an extensive investigation. The warrants resulted in the arrest of three Newark men, the recovery of three handguns and one assault rifle, 196 jugs of cocaine, 176 decks of heroin, an assortment of pills and several bags of marijuana with a total estimated street value of $6,825; they confiscated more than $770 in drug proceeds.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said, “The execution of these search warrants is a testament to the commitment shared by both our officers and our residents working together to improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods.”

Police arrested John Guy, 47. He was charged with one count of the unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession within 1,000 feet of a school and several other weapons- and drug-related offenses.

Suspect Jamil White, 24, was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with the intent to distribute, possession within 1,000 feet of a school and several other weapons- and drug-related offenses.

Garry Curry, 32, has been charged with the possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with the intent to distribute.

Ambrose said, “The residents provided valuable information which became the catalyst behind this narcotics operation. Because of this, we were able to remove four guns, including an assault weapon, drugs and three dangerous criminal from our city streets. We are committed to responding to and addressing tips and other complaints provided by our residents.

“This is a great job on behalf of the residents, our officers and our law enforcement partners, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey state police to address minimal crime.”