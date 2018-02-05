Newark stabbing homicide investigated

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal stabbing.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, at approximately 2 p.m. Ricardo Valla, 34, of Newark was stabbed. On Monday Jan. 29, he died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital at 12:53 p.m.

His girlfriend, Norma Vasquez, 35, also of Newark, was originally charged with aggravated assault. Those charges were upgraded to murder.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

