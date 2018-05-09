Two Newark men, one from EO, arrested for CDS possession

NEWARK, NJ — More than $7,000 in narcotics and cash from alleged drug sales was seized during the arrests of three suspects on Tuesday, May 8, by Essex County sheriff’s detectives.

Sheriff Armando Fontoura stated that officers from his department’s Bureau of Narcotics conducted a surveillance operation at South 12th Street and Gould Avenue in Newark on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 8, in response to numerous neighborhood complaints of open-air drug trafficking in the area.

“Shortly after 1 p.m., our detectives observed Rashon Peterson, 35, and Cassandra Beaman, 28, both of Newark, loitering near a parked Oldsmobile Intrigue at that location,” Fontoura said. “Peterson was observed removing three largest items, later identified as bricks, packages of 50 heroin-filled glassine envelopes, out of the vehicle’s glove compartment. Peterson then handed one of the bricks to Beaman who secreted it in her waistband.”

Moments later, Lawrence Nesmith, 45, of East Orange, approached Peterson and Beamen. After a brief conversation, Beaman exchanged the heroin with Nesmith for cash.

Nesmith was followed by the sheriff’s detectives and was detained a few blocks away. On being stopped, Nesmith threw three plastic jugs, containing “crack” cocaine, to the ground. He was immediately placed under arrest.

“Our detectives also followed Peterson and Beaman and placed them under arrest without incident,” the sheriff noted. “Beaman was found to be in possession of 49 decks of heroin, stamped ‘Booty Call’ in red ink, and $140 in alleged drug proceeds.”

A search of the suspect vehicle yielded an additional 1350 decks of heroin.

Peterman and Beaman were charged with the sale of a controlled dangerous substance, sale of a CDS within 1,000 feet of St. Rose of Lima School, possession of a CDS, possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, possession of a CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of St. Rose of Lima School and conspiracy to violate New Jersey’s narcotics laws.

Peterson was also issued a summons for a CDS in a motor vehicle and was found to the subject of an open warrant issued by the Berkeley Township municipal court.

Beaman was found to the subject of an open warrant for contempt of court.

Nesmith was charged with possession of a CDS. He was issued a summons and released. He will face a court hearing on the charge at a later date.

Peterson and Beaman are currently being lodged at the county jail, where they await bail hearings.