Police looking into fatal shooting

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal shooting. On Tuesday, May 8, at approximately 10 p.m., Quadir Edney, 36, of Montgomery, Pa., was shot during an apparent attempted robbery in the 100 block of Hobson Street. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m.

At this point in the investigation, no arrests have been made. The investigation is currently active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the prosecutor’s tips line at 877-847-7432.