Clifton man charged with attempted sexual assault

NEWARK, NJ — Members of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Verona Police Department and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Tuesday, May 8, at the home of Roy Vaquero, 20, of Clifton.

Vaquero was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Freier, who is handling the case, the charges arose out of an investigation during which Vaquero engaged in sexually explicit communications with an individual he believed to be an 11-year-old girl. In those communications, Vaquero instructed the purported child to perform sexual acts upon herself and to send him photographs. He also sent her adult pornography.

Acting Prosecutor Laurino commended Detective Thomas Chung from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, along with agents from Homeland Security Investigations and detectives from the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, for their assistance in this investigation.