Jones arrested in California for double murder in Newark

SAN JOSE, CA — Marquise Jones, 22, of Newark, was arrested in San Jose, Calif., for the murder of two brothers last month in Newark.

Quan Harmon, 20, and Quamir Harmon, 21, both of Newark, were fatally shot in the 900 block of Bergen Street in Newark on Wednesday, April 25.

On Saturday, May 5, at approximately 10:45 p.m. Pacific Time, Jones was taken into custody by the San Jose California Police Department. He was apprehended without incident. He is currently being housed in the Santa Clara County jail, on Hedding Street in San Jose. He is expected to be extradited back to New Jersey.

Newark Municipal Court Judge Roslyn Holmes-Grant approved an arrest warrant charging Jones with two counts of murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The active and ongoing investigation is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department.