Orange homicide of East Orange man investigated

ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Orange Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting.

On Sunday, May 13, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Raymond C. White, 32, of East Orange was shot in the 100 block of Oakwood Place in Orange. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:06 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.