West Orange police seek help to find missing man

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing West Orange resident. Andre F. Dasilva was last seen on Sept. 1 at 4:24 p.m. on McWhorter and Ferry streets in Newark.

Dasilva, 57, was reported missing on Sept. 2.

Dasilva is described as 5 feet and 11 inches tall, 204 pounds, light complexion and last seen wearing light blue jeans, white sneakers and a gray-and-black pull-over shirt with four buttons.

Dasilva has ties to West Orange, the Ironbound Section of Newark and Queens Village, N.Y.

While the West Orange police are actively investigating to find Dasilva, they are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him and returning him to his family.

Anyone with information about Dasilva is asked to call the West Orange Police Department at 973-325-4000 or email jdemars@wopd.org.