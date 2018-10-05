Caldwell man arrested with assault weapons

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced on Oct. 3 that Paul Aguilar, 47, of Caldwell, was arrested and charged with possession of assault weapons and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, whose members include officers from Newark, East Orange and Rutgers University police departments, along with members of the Caldwell Police Department and Essex County Sheriff’s Department Tactical Response Team, executed a narcotics-related search warrant at Aguilar’s home on Hatfield Street in Caldwell on Oct. 2.

Law enforcement seized one illegal .9 mm handgun, three rifles and two shotguns. Aguilar was charged with possession of an assault rifle with an extended magazine exceeding 15 rounds, possession of an assault rifle with a large magazine, violation of regulatory provisions related to firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

These are accusations; all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.