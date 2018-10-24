Police search for suspect in Montclair homicide

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti announced Oct. 23 that the Montclair Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the fatal shooting of Angela M. Bledsoe, 44, of Montclair.

She was pronounced dead at her home in the 300 block of North Mountain Avenue in Montclair at 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

On Oct. 22, at approximately 11:48 p.m., Montclair police received a call to make a wellness check at the home. When they arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are charging James R. Ray III, 55, with murder and weapons offenses. Ray and Bledsoe lived together and had a child in common. The child is in the care of family members.

Ray remains at-large. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is believed to be driving a black BMW 328i, four-door with New Jersey license plate ZNX68M.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.