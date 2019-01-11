Reputed gang members sentenced to 70-plus years for murder

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Jan. 7 that two reputed gang members were sentenced to lengthy prison terms for their role in the murder of 23-year-old William Porter IV, of Newark.

Superior Court Judge James W. Donohue sentenced Rashan Jackson, 31, of Irvington, to life in New Jersey State Prison. Under the No Early Release Act, Jackson must serve a minimum of 63 years and nine months before he is eligible for parole.

On Nov. 5, Jackson was convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, weapons charges and charges related to hindering prosecution. An Essex County jury found Jackson guilty of actually carrying out the April 21, 2017, murder that was planned with Naim Jones, 42, of Newark, and Hakeem Maloney, 38, of Irvington.

Co-defendants Naim “Stackz-Strafford” Jones and Hakeem “Hakaveli-The Don” Maloney were also convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, illegally possessing a handgun and possessing a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

Porter was fatally shot at approximately 2:30 a.m. after as he exited a Newark nightclub on Mulberry Street near the intersection of Oliver Street. The three defendants staged a carefully planned ambush-style execution of Porter, according to Assistant Prosecutor AdamsWells, who tried the case. Porter was shot eight times, including six times to the face and neck.

“These sentences do nothing to heal the damage to Mr. Porter’s family but hopefully they will provide some measure of justice and protect the community,” Wells said.

At sentencing, Wells argued for a lengthy sentence, saying, “There is no rational basis for believing that Maloney will follow the law. Even when he means to do better he continues to commit crimes and they are frequently violent crimes.”

Wells was referring to statements made by Maloney in a phone conversation in which he expressed regret for his role in the murder.

The judge sentenced Maloney to 70 years in New Jersey State Prison. Under the No Early Release Act and the Graves Act, Maloney must serve 52 years and six months before he is eligible for parole.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 8. He is the reputed Godfather of the Red Breed Guerillas set of the Bloods, and Maloney is reputedly a very high-ranking member of the Bloods as well. Jackson is an admitted “soldier” with the Bloods for the past 17 years.

At the time of the murder, both Jones and Maloney were on parole — Jones for aggravated manslaughter and conspiracy convictions in a 2004 double homicide, and Maloney for a 2014 conviction for conspiring to commit robbery.

Wells argued for a life sentence for both men, noting their lengthy criminal records. Jackson, the shooter, had four prior felony convictions, six juvenile arrests and numerous arrests as an adult. Prior to this case, Maloney had six adult felony convictions. He has been arrested 73 times — 41 times as a juvenile and 32 times as an adult.